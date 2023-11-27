News

Pastors reminded to uphold culture

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

November 27, 2023 3:20 pm

President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has reminded its pastors to uphold culture, following concerns about Christian denominations that oppose the Vanua.

President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai agreed with the statement made by Turaga Na Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, who drew attention to the issue of division among groups due to their different beliefs.

Ratu Wiliame expressed his concerns at the opening of the Macuata Provincial Council meeting last week, noting that there is a divide among us, but people should always be guided by the principles of Christianity.

He called on every Christian denomination to strengthen their relationship with the Vanua to help develop their communities.

Vunisuwai clarified that accepting the gospel does not mean rejecting culture; instead, people should adapt to it as it is part of our identity.

The church encourages its members to embrace our culture, as it is inevitable, and to respect the roles and responsibilities of the Vanua.

