Pastor Vulaono closing doorway to drugs

New Methodist Christian Fellowship General Superintendent, Pastor Atunaisa Vulaono, believes that we need to close the doorway to drugs if we want to combat the escalating drug crisis currently being faced.

Speaking during a recent drug consultation in Suva, Pastor Vulaono stressed that many Christians often disregard the doorway that leads to drug use.

“Number one is smoke; number two is yaqona. These are the doorways; all these things are higher drugs. You go higher and higher. Drugs will continue to lead you into destruction.”

New Methodist Christian Fellowship General Superintendent, Pastor Atunaisa Vulaono

Pastor Vulaono claims that this is typical of some Christians who don’t take the importance of the situation seriously.

He is certain that abstaining from yaqona and smoking is the only realistic strategy to combat drugs in Fiji.

FBC News is trying to get the views of other religious organizations in the country for comment.