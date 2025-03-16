Partnership to improve rehabilitation efforts

[Photo Credit: FCS]

The Fiji Corrections Service has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Nakauvadra High School to utilize a portion of the school’s unused land for farming initiatives.

This project aims to improve food security for inmates during the cane harvesting season in Rakiraki.

FCS and the school board say this partnership will benefit both local community and the school.

In exchange for using the land, the FCS will maintain the school’s unused areas and support food security for the school’s boarding students.

FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa praised the school board for their cooperation and emphasized that this collaboration marks the beginning of FCS’s broader community development goals in Rakiraki.



The FCS is also in talks to establish a permanent rehabilitation center in the area, providing low-security inmates with the opportunity to participate in the sugarcane harvesting program.

This also aims to contribute to the local economy and revitalizing of the sugar industry.

