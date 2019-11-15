Home

News

Part of Ba town is flooded

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:35 pm
Certain parts of Ba town including the main street is currently flooded due to the heavy rain experienced in the early hours of this morning. [Source: Lisi Naziah Tora Ali-Krishna]

Ba resident Nazia Ali-Krishna told FBC News that flood water picked up very quickly around 8am and continues to rise slowly.

She confirms that movement in and out of Ba town is now restricted and police checkpoints have been erected at the points of entry.

Businesses have been closed and there is little movement.

Ba continues to experience strong winds and heavy rain.

