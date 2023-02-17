Vosarogo wants innovative approach

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says a more innovative approach is needed to increase job opportunities in the country.

Speaking in Parliament today, he says it is quite baffling that the previous government called overseas employment schemes an accomplishment.

Vosarogo says when the government is not able to provide employment opportunities in the country, it has definitely run out of ideas.

“The coalition government looks into creating employment, opportunities for the people in the ICT sector, working in a highly inductive environment to host back office operations, hosting for international firms and companies, proving hundreds or possibly thousands of jobs for our young people in the coming decades.”

Vosarogo says they will be identifying the resources and getting the experts to further assist them in developing sustainable models.