No place for racial intolerance: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SME, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Racial and religious intolerance has no place in the new Fiji, says the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SME, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, he challenged the parliament and the people to be serious about unity.

Kamikamica says there are two significant keys to achieving unity: the need to find women and men who put the country first and a government that listens to not only words but actions and deeds.

“His Excellency urges us all, the People’s Coalition Government I quote, to ensure all initiatives and draft legislation undergo a thorough consultation process for better outcomes, inclusiveness, and to foster greater ownership,”

Kamikamica says there are major challenges ahead of them, but they cannot be complacent and everyone must work together.