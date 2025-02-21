No loophole in hiring overseas doctors: Ali

A denial has been issued that some private hospitals are using a loophole to employ underqualified medical professionals.

This comes with an assurance that every check is made to ensure that specialist doctors are qualified for the work they carry out.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali states that the process is entirely legal, with oversight from the Skilled Professionals Evaluation Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali was responding to concerns raised by an FBC news article, which questioned the hiring practices of private hospitals.

“It is proven there is a shortage, it is proven that there are no locals, and furthermore, it has been proven that these skills are in very high demand. Then SPEC comes in and evaluates applications in this particular sector or profession, does the due diligence, and consults with the relevant professional body.”

Ali states that this committee evaluates applications for overseas professionals to fill skill shortages in Fiji, including in the medical sector, where there is a high demand for specialists such as pediatricians, gynecologists, and dermatologists.

He clarified that while the government does not work directly with private hospital boards, they do assess applications from institutions that wish to bring in overseas specialists.

Ali pointed out that only 13 out of 24 applications for skilled professionals were approved last year, and that this process is not a shortcut, but rather a thorough evaluation.

Established in 2016, SPEC vets qualifications, consults professional bodies like the Fiji Medical Council, and conducts immigration and Interpol checks to ensure candidates’ suitability.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link