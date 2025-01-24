NFA strengthens ranks with 90 new recruits

The public can expect enhanced service delivery from the National Fire Authority with the inclusion of 90 new officers who graduated today after several weeks of training.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane challenged the new personnel to deliver their best in the service, stressing that the real work begins now.

“We will deploy them to their various fire stations, and these firefighters are ready to take on the role they are expected to do. As you heard from the Minister, the real test is when they are actually on the ground doing what they are supposed to be doing.”

Sowane highlighted that over 1,000 applications were received, and from these, only 90 were selected.

Meanwhile, Minister Maciu Nalumisa challenged the new officers to give their best during their one-year probation.

“The real journey and test begin when you receive your posting, your work contracts, and work conditions. You will be the first to respond to any call for help, and you will encounter difficult situations where critical decision-making is important in saving people’s lives.”

The 90 new officers will be deployed to 23 fire stations across the country to take up their posts immediately.