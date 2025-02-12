NFA sees positive trend in fire safety

More businesses are now fire safety compliant, a positive sign noted by the National Fire Authority.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says businesses are using the “Business Now Fiji” digital portal under the Ministry of Trade.

Sowane says the approach is proactive, and businesses must ensure their properties are aligned with fire compliance and regulations.

“We used to not know how many businesses there were, but right now the number of businesses that have come on board because it’s an online portal. So it is showing a great sign of compliance that is coming up. So we have to keep up with our business.”

Puamau adds that the NFA is also urging and advising business communities to be aware of the compliance level that should be achieved, particularly in safeguarding their own businesses.

