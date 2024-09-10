NFA concerned with increase in fire incidences

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says that in the first nine days of September, they have already recorded six fires.

Of the six, three fires were recorded yesterday.

Sowane says that, compared to the same period last year, there were eight property fires in which structures sustained more than 90 percent damage, with losses estimated at close to $500,000.

In September last year, the NFA also recorded one fatality.

He says that for the same period this year, they are yet to determine the cost of the damage from the fires.

In September last year, the causes of the eight fires included unattended cooking, children playing with matches, arson, uncontrolled burning, and incendiary actions.

Sowane says that this year they’ve noticed and received several complaints from the public about uncontrolled burning by their neighbors or those living nearby.

He adds that it is unlawful to burn rubbish on your property without proper approval.

Sowane warns that people can be fined up to $10,000 under the Environment Act.

He says that the hot and dry season currently being experienced increases the risk of fires.