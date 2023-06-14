Next-Generation payment services launched in Fiji

[Source: Fintech Finance]

Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, has announced its continued partnership with Vodafone Fiji.

This comes as Vodafone Fiji evolves its M-PAiSA mobile wallet to now issue Mastercard digital first cards to its customers via the M-PAiSA app, enabling seamless cross-border and online payments.

Paymentology is providing Vodafone Fiji the crucial connectivity to establish a gateway to the Mastercard global network for the issuing of M-PAiSA Mastercard debit cards.

The partnership utilises smart APIs and a pre-established technology stack to authorize and process Mastercard payments.

The announcement comes as credit and debit card usage in Fiji lags behind that of developed markets, presenting a significant disparity.

Recent surveys have revealed that a considerable proportion of Fijians face difficulties obtaining scheme cards for cross-border payments and participating in a digital economy.

Head of Fintech at Vodafone, Deepak Baran says they are thrilled to continue their collaboration with Paymentology.

Emre Durusut Regional Director APAC at Paymentology says they are proud to support this next stage of Vodafone Fiji’s financial services evolution.