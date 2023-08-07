New learning experience in Opposition: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader,Inia Seruiratu.

Inia Seruiratu, the Opposition Leader, says that being on the other side of the House is a fresh experience for them, as they had served in the government for the past eight years.

Speaking on FBC TV’s Saqamoli Matters, Seruiratu reveals that the role of Opposition Leader came unexpectedly, but they swiftly adapted to the new responsibilities.

He adds there are always challenges, but he has to be positive about it.

“We have continuously ensured that we rise to the expectation of those that voted for us. Not only those that voted for us but we stand for every Fijian, making sure that we contribute effectively and efficiently as per the expectation of the government and of course ensuring that the government is always kept in check.”

Despite the inevitable challenges, Seruiratu maintains a positive outlook and embraces the new role with determination.

The valuable experience gained from their tenure in the government has contributed to their ability to become a strong and effective opposition.

The Opposition leader adds they still have contacts with Fijians locally and abroad so they can raise questions, motions and petitions on their behalf in parliament.