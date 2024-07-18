New Department to focus on rights, safety, and care

[File Photo]

The establishment of the new Department for Children will take time as numerous policies need to be considered.

Director for Children, Arieta Tagivetaua, stated that it will take at least two to three years for the department to become fully fledged.

This new department aims to enhance the visibility of children’s issues, especially in light of alarming statistics showing that four out of five children in Fiji experience some form of violence.

Tagivetaua says the new department will bring together programs and policies that promote children’s right and their interests.

“Some of our focus at this moment are the two bills that’s out there for consultation and we are also focusing on alternative care for children who may not be safe to go back home, there are also policies for that in progress.”

UNICEF expresses optimism on this development as it considers Fiji a leader in the region.

“A lot is happening in the country, Fiji tends to be the leader in the region. We are also excited about the two bills the Child Protection and Child Justice one and we are looking forward to them going through the processes and going through parliament.”

Tagivetaua says building capacity within the department and linking with the society is another crucial part of the set-up.

Children in Fiji make up 35 percent of the population and Minister Lynda Tabuya is optimistic the new bills signal a new era of enhanced protection and support for the youth of Fiji.