New community hall for Drekeniwai village

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka opening a new community hall at the village of Drekeniwai in Cakaudrove.

The village of Drekeniwai in Cakaudrove now has a new community hall which was officially opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

According to Rabuka, the construction of the village hall was funded by the village members.

The new hall was built with the use of materials from their old church that was built in 1860.

“We would just like to encourage those that would like to do this to start their own projects. If the government is able, the government will come and complete or work with the community and I’m glad that we finish this before I became Prime Minister.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka is in the northern division to officiate at the event and has also met with civil servants during his first visit as Prime Minister.



The new community hall at Drekeniwai Village in Cakaudrove.