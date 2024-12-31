Nausori robbery suspect on the run

The image above is a screenshot from the footage being shared on social media.

Police are investigating a robbery at a shop opposite a service station in Nausori.

The suspect forcefully entered the premises and stole cash.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely circulated online has raised concerns about security in the area.

The footage shows the suspect climbing through a small window while the female cashier attempts to block his entry.

Despite her efforts, the man managed to kick the window open, shove the cashier aside and enter the store.

During the struggle, alarm bells rang and the cashier screamed for help before fleeing to a nearby room to protect herself.

Once inside, the suspect took cash from the till but was unable to remove the till itself.

The suspect fled the scene with the stolen money.

Police are working to identify and arrest him and are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.