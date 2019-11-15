TC Sarai continues to move South of Fiji group

Category Two Tropical Cyclone Sarai continues to hover over to the Southwest of Fiji waters maintaining speed and intensity.

Fiji Meteorological Service says Tropical Cyclone Sarai is moving South Southeast at about 17km/hr.

It adds that the cyclone was located about 170km West of Kadavu or about 230km West Southwest of Suva at 6 this morning.

The Weather Office says close to its centre Tropical Cyclone Sarai is expected to have average winds of up to 100km/hr with momentary gusts of up to 140km/hr.

It has forecast that the centre of the cyclone should be located about 110km Southwest of Kadavu or 210km South-Southwest of Suva at 6 tonight.

People living in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Lomaiviti group, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, and smaller islands can expect gale-force winds.

Those in Kadavu, Vatulele, and Matuku can expect destructive winds with average speeds of 95km/hr.