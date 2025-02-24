Natural Disaster

Strong winds batter Mago Island, residents safe

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 24, 2025 8:55 am

[Source: Tropical Island]

Residents of Mago Island are experiencing heavy and strong winds as Tropical Cyclone Rae continues to impact the region.

Speaking to FBC News, resident Jack Balei described the intensity of the winds, saying branches are falling, and loose objects are being blown around.

Balei says all houses and residents remain safe.

He adds they began the preparations as early as Friday after residents took heed of weather warnings.

“People living on the Mago Island are safe. But the wind I s really strong right now. We were well prepared from Friday actually.”

Balei says all homes have been secured with shutters, and families have been advised to seek shelter at the community hall, located about 20 meters from the community.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents to remain indoors and stay updated with official advisories.

