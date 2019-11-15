Kings and Queens Roads open

The Kings and Queens Road is open to all traffic but those travelling have been urged to be cautious.

Also due to power outage in the Central and Western Division, the traffic signals are currently not operational.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that temporary traffic management is being put in place.

The authority is also advising Fijians living in low lying areas not to make travel plans unless absolutely necessary.

This comes after several roads and crossings have been closed due to flooding.

FRA in their updates have confirmed that people need to priorities their safety as they know for themselves about their locality and flooding risks.

Meanwhile, FRA has confirmed that their standby teams are working to clear off any roads where trees have fallen.

FRA contractors have been clearing off roads in the Central Division since yesterday.

People can also contact the FRA on toll-free number 5720 or email [email protected] for the latest updates.