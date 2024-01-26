Heavy rain warning lifted, Lau Group alert continues

[Source: Fiji Met]

A heavy rainfall warning continues to be in effect for the Lau Group, while it has been lifted for the rest of the Fiji Group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, Tropical Disturbance 04F lies just to the northeast of Vanua Levu.

Associated clouds and rain are expected to affect the Lau Group until later today as the trough continues to move east, away from the group.

Lau Group could experience periods of heavy rain at times and a few thunderstorms, but it should start to clear later today.

According to the Met Office, Fijians can expect generally fine weather over the rest of the Fiji Group, but there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

Similar weather is expected across the Fiji Group over the coming weekend.

All flood warnings and alerts are now cancelled.