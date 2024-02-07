Heavy rain alert upgraded to warning

[Source: Reuters]

A heavy rain warning is now in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu (Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu, Navua, Suva, Nausori, interior Ba-Ra-Naitasiri & Serua-Namosi).

A trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall over these areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the Northern and Eastern parts of the group until later Friday.

It says this environmental setup is anticipated to produce occasional rain, heavy at times, and few thunderstorms over the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, and northern and eastern parts of Viti Levu.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.

Also, there is abundance of moisture in the environment during this time of the year and with heating, afternoon and evening thunderstorms risks become elevated.

Heavy rainfall can be experienced in short durations.

Conditions are expected to ease from later Friday.