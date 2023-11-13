Fijians urged to exercise caution

In response to the prevailing Tropical Cyclone alert affecting Fiji, the Police Force is calling on all citizens to heed advisories and implement necessary precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu has issued a stern warning, urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary risks.

With the Tropical Cyclone Alert in full force, ACP Driu emphasizes the importance of adhering to safety guidelines, especially for motorists and mariners.

He urges drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads and for mariners to strictly follow advisories issued by relevant authorities to mitigate potential risks.

As part of operational readiness, Divisional Standby teams are being activated in response to the Tropical Cyclone Alert issued by the National Disaster Management Office.

Parents and guardians are reminded by ACP Driu to maintain close supervision of their children during this period of heightened alert.

Residents inhabiting low-lying areas susceptible to flooding are advised to remain on high alert.

ACP Driu encourages them to promptly contact their respective Divisional Police Command Centers or Divisional Police Commanders if assistance is needed.

The Police Force is ready to respond and support those in vulnerable areas, ensuring a coordinated effort to safeguard lives and property.

9905457 – Western Police Command Center

DPC West SSP Iakobo Vaisewa – 8901667, 9905722

Northern Police Command Center

DPC North SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka – 9904902, 9905529

Southern Police Command Center

DPC South SSP Wate Vocevoce – 9905614, 9905563

Eastern Police Command Center

DPC East SSP Josua Vodo – 8991113,8932875

Central Police Command Center

DPC Central – SP Farasiko Matawalu – 8950751, 9905296

National Police Command & Control Center