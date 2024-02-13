Fiji Met cancels all warnings and alerts

[Source: WSL]

The Fiji Meteorological Services has cancelled all warnings and alerts for heavy rain and flooding for the Fiji Group.

However, Fiji Met says occasional showers with a mix of sunny breaks are expected over the northern and western parts of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, and Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Elsewhere, fine weather apart from afternoon or evening showers is likely.

The Fiji Met says there may be isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

It says a very humid condition is being experienced over the Fiji Group due to moist northwesterly wind flow.

A change in this wind flow to southeasterly is forecasted from later tomorrow.

Another trough of low pressure that could bring further significant rainfall over the Fiji Group is expected to affect from Thursday.