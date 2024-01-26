Farmers await clear weather

[File Photo]

Sugarcane farmers in the Western Division have experienced water logging in their farms due to the heavy rainfalls affecting parts of the Fiji Group.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Vimal Dutt says that at this stage farmers are unable to do anything about the water logs and once the weather clears up they will be able to visit their farms.

The Sugar Research Institute says sugar cane yields will not be affected at this stage unless if heavy rain continues.

SRIF Senior Research Officer and Cane Crop Manager Ameet Raj Singh says the longer the water logs remain uncleared, cane growth will be affected.

Meanwhile, FSC extension officers are also monitoring the situation.