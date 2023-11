Sections of the main Queens and Kings Road are presently obstructed by fallen trees, affecting areas like Matawailevu-Kings Road in Rakiraki and Queens Road near Bavu in Nadroga-Navosa.

Fiji Roads Authority contractors are on their way to clear debris and reopen these routes.

Fijians are urged to stay indoors, refrain from unnecessary travel, and exercise caution while following guidance from authorities.