EFL teams working to restore full power

Energy Fiji Limited says its personnel are working around the clock to restore power supply in affected areas.

The impact of Tropical Cyclone Sarai has seen a number of power lines broken, and many areas are still without power.

Most of the EFL teams have been working all night to repair broken lines and their efforts have not been helped by strong wind and rain.

While power has been restored in some areas, EFL says it is trying its level best to get all systems working.