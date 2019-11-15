After effects of TC Sarai being revealed

Two people have died while three sustained injuries in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

The latest information from the National Disaster Management Office states a 71-year-old man from Dramasi, Tavua sustained injuries from a flying roofing iron during a funeral gathering at Garampani.

He is currently under observation at the Tavua hospital.

The second incident involved a Turaga Ni Koro from Vunisei, Rewa who sustained injuries from the washout at the Mataso crossing.

Over the weekend the NDMO had confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was injured at Cunningham in Suva due to a fallen tree.

As reported earlier, the two confirmed dead are an eighteen-year-old student who drowned while swimming with his friends in the Baidamudamu waters in Kadavu while a man in his late 40’s from Naitasiri died after being swept away by strong currents.

Meanwhile, eighteen evacuation centres remain active with 392 people taking shelter across two divisions.

All other centres in the Eastern and Northern Divisions are now closed.