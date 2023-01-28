National leaders celebrate Fiji-Australia bilateral relations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] celebrated Australia Day at the Australian High Commission residence last night. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka celebrated Australia Day at the Australian High Commission residence last night.

Acting Chief of Protocol Paula Daurewa at the Australia Day reception says the two countries shares a functional partnership under the Vuvale partnership with strengthened people-to-people links and a renewed sense of commitment towards an elevated engagement and cooperation.

Daurewa says Australians have played a crucial role in Fiji’s tourism recovery following the opening of our borders in December 2021.

He adds that Australia Day is an important time of reflection as we have much to celebrate as a diverse, vibrant contemporary society actively engaged in world affairs.

He adds that Fiji continues to see several investment projects in the pipeline come from Australia across a broad range of sectors, including education, renewable energy, green technology, ICT infrastructure, and business process outsourcing, to name a few.

Australia’s Charge d’Affaires to Fiji, John Williams highlighted that for Australia, Vuvale is a cultural shift, recognizing not just the importance of Fiji to national interests but also the need to engage each other in a spirit of genuine two-way partnership.

Cabinet ministers, Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, and RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai, as well as the diplomatic corps and other invited guests, attended the events.