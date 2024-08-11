Nasinu Town Council to iron out financial issues

[Source: ED]

Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus says they are taking proactive steps in ironing out issues in their accounts.

Magnus highlighted this when asked about the steps taken to update their accounts.

He admits to the issue of backlogs of accounts in their finances.

Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus

He says most of these issues have been accumulating over the years.

“In the municipals accounts we have looked at the issues raised by the AG and also we have mitigated against that and yes we are cleaning up the council of all the back date and backlogged accounts with the news systems”

Magnus says they are in the process of implementing new accounting and payroll systems to improve services.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stated that Rakiraki Town Council is the only municipality with up to date records.