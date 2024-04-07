Nadi Town Council tackles staff turnover with job evaluation exercise

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Nadi Town Council is planning to embark on a job evaluation exercise to create a fairer and more competitive salary structure.

Acting Chief Executive Muni Reddy says this will be done to address the high staff turnover rate and retain their staff.

“I am happy to inform the committee that we have just recently in January given the COLA to our staff , so a five percent COLA was awarded , I think this was a big achievement through the board of SA’s that we have. We have been able to finalize and we were one of the councils within a very short period of time.”

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy says they will be implementing incentives to retain staff.

“Within next few months we will be embarking on a job evaluation exercise which will ensure that we try and work on the current salary structure that we have. This is one of the major issues that we are having.”

Reddy says the Council is also placing a strong emphasis on training and development programs for staff, which were lacking previously.

He says these programs aim to equip employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles.