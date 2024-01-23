MOU signed to advance landowners economic empowerment

[ Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/ Facebook ]

The Land Transport Authority and the iTaukei Lands Trust Board formalized a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signifying a collaborative commitment to advance landowners’ economic empowerment and foster strategic information sharing.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the agreement established a framework for co-sharing vital information that will play a pivotal role in facilitating access to development opportunities and enhancing the economic participation of landowners.

Key provisions of the MOU include the commitment of both parties to actively contribute towards the common goal of empowering landowners economically.

Rokosawa says by engaging in a collaborative exchange of information, the LTA and TLTB aim to bridge gaps and create synergies that will contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.



Rokosawa says the Authority and TLTB were focused on catalyzing innovative ventures that not only adhered to governmental priorities but also contributed to the overall economic advancement of the Fijian people.