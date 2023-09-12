More needs to be done to safeguard the ocean

Pacific Ocean Commissioner, Dr. Filimon Manoni, stresses the critical need for enhanced efforts in safeguarding the vast and vital Pacific Ocean.

Speaking at the Pacific Islands Conference on Ocean Science and Ocean Management in Nadi, Dr Manoni emphasizes the importance of informed decisions, backed by sound scientific evidence, in ocean management and policy formulation.

During his address in Nadi, Dr. Manoni highlights the significance of technical decisions in ocean management and urges stakeholders to prioritize science-based approaches to address the myriad challenges facing the ocean ecosystem.

He told those present that when they talk about ocean management, they need technical decisions.

“We are in this proportionately managing this part of the oceans, that bearing the brunt of issues that are not of our own making. We need to bear that in mind and keep that perspective and move forward. Events like this, we get to talk about the science, it’s all part of that process.”

Dr. Manoni, further stressing the pivotal role of science in shaping the future of ocean governance.

He suggests that policymakers should rely on scientific research to inform their decisions, advocating for the integration of science into policy and management frameworks.

SPC Director General Dr. Stuart Minchin says this is an unprecedented opportunity for stakeholders across the Pacific to come together and address pressing ocean-related challenges.

Dr Minchin says that through collaboration, showcasing scientific excellence, and discussing integrated ocean management and ocean science, they aim to chart a sustainable future together for the Blue Pacific.

The outcomes of the conference will serve as a roadmap highlighting Pacific priorities on the global stage on the path to the 2024 Ocean Decade Conference in Barcelona next year.

The conference will end on Friday.