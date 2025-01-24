Ministry seeks reconstruction support

Providing the necessary learning environment is a priority for the Ministry of Education.

Thus, with limited resources, the Ministry is seeking assistance from bilateral partners to rebuild schools currently operating under tents.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that they are committed to addressing the challenges faced by schools in the Northern Division, where students at Dreketi District School, Yadua Village School, and Valelawa Primary School are studying in temporary shelters due to previous natural disasters.

Article continues after advertisement

With the new school year starting next week, he urges schools to make use of the free education grant to support ongoing construction efforts.

“Every school in Fiji is given the free education grant and schools can utilize part of those grants to continue with the construction on an ongoing basis. It depends on how the schools address the issues on the ground.”

The Minister also praised local communities in Yadua for their resilience in rebuilding schools with limited support from the Ministry and the community.