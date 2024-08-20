Ministry promotes community tree planting

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Forestry is urging communities to engage in meaningful activities that contribute to both local and global environmental conservation efforts.

The ministry is currently leading pine planting initiatives across Kadavu and other maritime islands, reinforcing its commitment to reforestation and environmental sustainability.

In addition to assisting villages with pine harvesting, the ministry is actively supporting tree planting efforts, collaborating with local communities to plant thousands of pine seedlings.

Recently, the Men’s Club of Nasalia Village in Kadavu partnered with the ministry to plant 3,250 pine seedlings over five days.



In July, supported by community efforts, 8,600 pine seedlings were planted in Mokoisa, Kadavu.