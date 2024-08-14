Ministry promotes local products

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is working on a Farm to Fork Initiative in Savusavu organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.

The Ministry says the initiative aims to encourage the local community produce more Fijian made products.

It says the farmers, fisher folks, hoteliers, and representatives from Government Ministries have joined hands for the initiative.

A workshop was also carried out where the Ministry discussed opportunities and devised solutions to encourage more farmers and fishers to supply to hotels and local businesses.



