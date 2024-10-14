Ministry of Fisheries invests in manpower

The Ministry of Fisheries has allocated a budget to invest in its manpower, following the exodus of staff who have sought opportunities in other organizations.

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu says they would like to have additional staff to meet the demand for services in various projects undertaken in its stations.

Bainivalu says the investment is part of efforts to retain their staff, as they have noted that the lack of professionals pose a threat to their service delivery.

“We have budget for the additional staff that was requested from our, from the last financial year. So additional staff for this financial year has been budgeted. It’s currently undergoing the interview process, the selection process, before we are sent out to the various stations.”

Bainivalu says the ministry will enhance its programs to manage the capabilities’ of its manpower, with the provision of platforms for capacity building to its staff.

The Government of Japan has offered assistance in capacity-building for the ministry, as reassured by the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii.