Ministry conducts inaugural urban search and rescue training

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development has commenced the first Fiji local training on urban search and rescue.

The training aims to help build a more resilient and safer Fiji.

According to Deputy Secretary Mitieli Cama, this marks a significant milestone in Fiji’s commitment to disaster preparedness and response.

Cama says that this training will help equip first responders, emergency personnel, and senior government officials with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively respond to disasters and save lives.

“Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) is a specialized form of emergency response that focuses on locating, extricating, and providing medical care to individuals who are trapped or injured in urban or built-up environments following a disaster or other emergency situation.”

The Deputy Secretary believes that Fiji should not consider itself immune to devastating earthquakes and cyclones.

Cama reminded the participants that the skills they will acquire in the training will be invaluable in moments of crisis, when the community relies on their expertise and swift action.