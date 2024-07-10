Ministry acts to empower women economically

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji is addressing barriers to women’s economic empowerment through the launch of the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan for 2024-2029.

This initiative targets longstanding challenges that hinder women’s full participation in the economy.

Identified barriers such as patriarchal structures, discriminatory norms, and unequal power dynamics limit women’s economic opportunities and contribute to broader societal inequalities.

Led by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Fiji’s government is focusing on seven critical areas to foster change.

This includes creating supportive environments, promoting entrepreneurship, and enhancing access to finance.

Fiji aims to improve women’s economic participation through rigorous monitoring, promising a fairer future where women are pivotal in national development.

The ministry is currently undertaking a comprehensive national consultation processes across the Western, Northern, Eastern and Central Divisions.