Ministers urged to stay focused on shared challenges

The 2025 Forum Economic Ministers Meeting has begun in Suva, bringing together Finance and Economic Ministers from around the Pacific.

Chair Dr. Aisake Eke has called on leaders to stay united in facing shared regional challenges like climate change, trade issues, and global conflicts.

“As economic ministers, you are all very familiar with the global, regional and national issues facing our regions because you deal with them every day, and you have variable insights and perspectives on potential policy solutions and mechanisms to deal with these issues.”

Dr. Eke says more collaboration with the private sector and development partners is vital to unlock the region’s full potential.

Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa says while Pacific nations have different economies, they share common goals and working together gets better results.

This year’s theme is Stronger Together: Advancing Economic Resilience, a Sustainable Future in the Pacific.

