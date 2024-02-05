Minister announces new airport project

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has revealed the government’s plans to construct an airport in Yasawa.

Gavoka says that Denarau in Nadi currently accommodates 40 per cent of Fiji’s tourism and he envisions Yasawa becoming a tourism hub similar to the Coral Coast.

He believes the establishment of a substantial airport capable of handling ATR aircraft will attract investments to the Yasawa Group.

Preliminary efforts are already underway to bring this plan to fruition.

Gavoka highlighted this while speaking to members of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce at their recent business forum meeting.