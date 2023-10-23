Medicinal Cannabis Industry aimed for global exports: Ministry of Trade

Members who attended the consultations for the establishment of the medicinal cannabis industry have been strongly reminded that it will not be for local consumption.

The Chief Business Advisor for the Ministry of Trade, Ateca Rounds, says it is purely for export purposes.

Rounds says some of the questions and concerns were raised regarding the negative impacts of the cannabis plant and whether local farmers would be involved in the cultivation process.

She clarified that if established, all processes, beginning from cultivation to the finished export product, would be conducted by experts in a confined space.

Rounds added that the intention of establishing such an industry would allow Fiji to meet the demand of the global market while performing economic diversification.