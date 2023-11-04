Medical experts concerned over prostate cancer

[Source: SGPS]

Medical experts express worry about the lack of seriousness some men show toward prostate cancer, frequently choosing herbal remedies over conventional treatments.

With an annual diagnosis of around 60 cases of prostate cancer, the Fiji Cancer Society is stressing the importance of early detection.

During Movember, multiple organizations are actively promoting awareness of men’s health issues, placing special emphasis on prostate cancer.

Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, Chief Medical Adviser at the Ministry of Health, encourages men to undergo prostate cancer screening.

“Through the testing, we can identify early disease. Early disease is treatable if we leave it too late. If males leave it too late, then it becomes a complicated process. So that’s what we are encouraging.”

The Fiji Cancer Society Clinical Nursing Manager, Karolina Tamani emphasizes the importance of seeking a second opinion if you notice any abnormalities in your health.

“Let’s remember anything, any abscess that does not go away with herbal or antibiotics, you should seek second opinion, likewise for childhood cancer.”

The Fiji Cancer Society, in collaboration with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is planning to host a three-hour boot camp that will involve physical exercises and activities as part of their Movember awareness campaign this month.