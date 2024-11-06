Man dies in Wainadoi accident

A man has died following a road accident involving two vehicles in Wainadoi, Navua.

It is alleged that both drivers were attempting to overtake each other when the collision occurred, causing their vehicles to veer off the road and land in a nearby ditch.

Police states that both drivers were rushed to Navua Hospital, where the victim, an 80-year-old man from Suva, was pronounced dead.

The other driver remains in stable condition.

Investigation continues.