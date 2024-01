Lautoka Police Station [File Photo]

Another police station has been attacked, and this time stones were allegedly thrown at the Lautoka Police Station.

Police confirm a 35-year-old unemployed man from Kashmir, Lautoka, allegedly threw stones at the front glass of the Lautoka Police Station, causing damage.

The incident occurred at around 8.40 last night.

Article continues after advertisement

The man is currently in police custody.