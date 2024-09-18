Malimali resigns as Electoral Commission Chair

Barbara Malimali

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the resignation of Barbara Malimali as Chair of the Electoral Commission.

In a statement issued last night, the Prime Minister stated that he was informed of the resignation via email from the Solicitor-General, who serves as the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) Secretariat.

The email was received at 8:17 am on Saturday, September 14.

Malimali has now been appointed as the new Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).