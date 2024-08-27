Major biodiversity protection project launched

[Source: CV]

The government has launched the Safeguarding Marine and Terrestrial Biodiversity (SAMBIO Fiji) Project, a five-year initiative aimed at tackling threats to Fiji’s rich biodiversity.

This project is set to enhance the economic, institutional and social frameworks, alongside strengthening biodiversity management and protection.

The project was launched by Assistant Minister in the Office of Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna, who emphasized the role of biodiversity in maintaining healthy ecosystems.

He says Fiji’s biodiversity is essential for ensuring food security, public health, clean air and water, and contributes to local livelihoods and economic development.



Tubuna also highlighted that biodiversity is deeply woven into the cultural values and identities of the Fijian people.

The SAMBIO Fiji Project will play a key role in assisting the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in achieving its priority biodiversity targets as outlined in Fiji’s Biodiversity and Strategic Plan 2020–2025.

The project will also align with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a global initiative adopted by 193 countries at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Focusing on both terrestrial and marine environments, the project will cover critical areas on Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and selected maritime islands including Lau, Kadavu and the Ringgold Islands.

These sites are home to some of Fiji’s most important biodiversity areas, offering vital ecosystem services to the rural population.

The SAMBIO Fiji Project is being implemented by Conservation International and is facilitated by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Key partners include the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and Birdlife International.