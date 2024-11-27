LTA suspends risky drivers' licences

Two persons who uploaded videos on social media platforms while engaging in risky behaviour while driving have had their licences suspended by the Land Transport Authority.

The LTA has taken immediate action against the individuals featured in controversial videos circulating on social media with CEO Irimaia Rokosawa labelling their behaviour “a blatant disregard for road safety measures, traffic regulations, and, most importantly, human life.”

He says the individuals were summoned to undergo showcause proceedings pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Land Transport (Driver) Regulations 2000 and both individuals’ licences were suspended based on their conduct which were captured on recording devices and made public via social media platforms.

The Authority is warning all road users, especially drivers, against engaging in reckless activities that endanger the lives of others.

“While some may view such acts as entertaining for social media, the reality is far graver—these actions place human lives at significant risk,” he says.

“Reckless driving for personal gratification or “fun” is not only irresponsible but also an utter disgrace.”

“Lives are at risk when you choose to disregard road safety measures and engage in careless driving behaviours.”