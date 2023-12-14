Local stores gear up for increased kalavata sales

During this time of the year, local clothing stores and market stalls get busy with their Kalavata sales in preparation for festive season celebrations.

The clothing stores highlights that this is also a time where they notice significant increase in sales and revenue.

This is also a period latest collections are displayed at affordable prices, aiming for everyone to purchase and enjoy the festive season adorned in their kalavata colors.

Mercy Naulu of Trendy Fashion says Fiji is well known for its bright and beautiful attire and they always have families come in to buy kalavata.

“You know we are already in the run that people are like okay we will go to Trendy Fashion; they have Bula shirts, they have Kalavata, they have Sulu and Jamba, long dresses for children so we sought of like around October and November we start to prepare ourselves for that so we have everything in stock and people come in; they can even buy ready-made, or place orders or stuff like that.”

Local stores is inviting families to embrace Fiji’s vibrant attire tradition for festive celebrations in kalavata colors.