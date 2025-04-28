Levuka heritage sites rehabilitation work begins

[Source: Department of Culture, Heritage & Arts/Facebook]

Works are in the pipeline for the much anticipated rehabilitation and restoration of ageing Levuka Heritage properties, says Minister for Itaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Ifereimi Vasu.

With the Minister’s reassurance, director of the Department of Culture, Heritage and Arts Sipiriano Nemani, along with delegations from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, visited the site last week to conduct a survey to assess, record, and plan work to be facilitated.

Vasu says that the aim is to get the necessary assistance to the Levuka heritage property owners of identified World Heritage sites.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that although the Government may not be able to assist everyone at once, he reassured that no one would be left behind.

The Minister said that the rehabilitation and restoration project also aims to benefit the landowning unit.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.