Leaders target crime crisis

Concerns about crime, citizen and visitors safety in Fiji have sparked a perception of increasing lawlessness.

However, Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva believes this perception needs a deeper, more nuanced analysis, sociologically and psychologically to understand its roots and identify solutions.

According to Prof Ratuva, crime in Fiji has always existed with periods of increase and decrease over the years.

In recent times, however, Ratuva says there has been a steady rise, driven by factors such as limited opportunities, lack of education, unemployment and the growing issue of drug abuse.



Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva

He adds many crimes are committed by young people including teenagers and these social issues need targeted solutions.

“It’s not just Fiji and I think just to say that Fiji is very, very lawless compared to other parts of the world is probably an exaggeration. But I think, based on our own standard, and I think it’s important that we have to address the issues of what kind of opportunities are there for young people.”

Prof Ratuva explained that Fiji stands out globally for having one of the lowest rates of recidivism reoffending after release from prison.

The country’s rate, he said was just 1.36 per cent, a stark contrast to countries like New Zealand at 57 per cent, Australia at 43 per cent and the United States at 80 per cent.

This low rate is attributed to rehabilitation initiatives such as the Yellow Ribbon Program which integrates community and family support into the reintegration process.

Ratuva believes this is a strength that Fiji can build on and a lesson for the rest of the world.

Despite this positive aspect, the challenges remain. Ratuva explains that Fiji’s standards, not global comparisons, drive the perception of rising lawlessness.

He points out that addressing youth crime, drug abuse and even white-collar crime requires a holistic approach.

Education, employment and addressing socioeconomic inequality are key solutions, Ratuva suggests.

Providing opportunities for young people, tackling poverty and rebuilding family structures can address the root causes of crime.

Additionally, ensuring accountability for white-collar crime often committed by those in positions of power is equally crucial.

Fiji’s crime challenges reflect broader global trends but Ratuva insists that the solutions lie in re-strategizing policies to address the fundamental social and economic issues driving crime.

He states that these changes are not only necessary but achievable with the right focus and resources.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the media, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said that many offences are linked to drug use.

He said that these issues had been raised for years while in Opposition with calls for a national inquiry. Now in government, he stated, these challenges are being tackled directly.

“This is a government that has now taken those issues head-on, and we are going to appoint a parliamentary committee, the Honorable Prime Minister has already said, there have been suggestions, and so the government is full, we are confident that some of the recent spike in crime rates in certain areas with respect to certain types of crime.”

The two leaders believes that while the perception of lawlessness in Fiji might be exaggerated compared to global standards, addressing the core issues can create a safer and more equitable society.