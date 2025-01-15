Laulaba to lead Domnion Brothers

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua development squad member Isoa Laulaba will lead the Dominion Brothers in their quest to retain the Youth Division title at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Laulaba also played a key role in guiding his Lami High School Under-19 team to victory in last year’s National Deans competition.

The team includes Alipate Ratunagusu, Maika Ratuwere, Vatemo Niurua, Clark Blake Rasiga, Sailosi Taka, Viliame Waqalevu, Savenaca Turaga, Ratu Emosi Sorovanalagi, Gabby Tuva, Bill Gadolo, Rodney Moli and Sakeo Kami.

The side will be coached by Rokolua Manuapa.

Manuapa says they have reached the final three times before and will be aiming for a back-to-back title this year.

They are set to face Nauru in their first match at 12.21pm on Ground 2 at Lawaqa Park.